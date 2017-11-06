BRIEF-Apple comments on co’s tax payments

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* Apple says changes made to corporate structure in 2015 specially designed to preserve tax payments to United States, not to reduce taxes anywhere else

* Apple says no operations or investments were moved from Ireland in response to reporting by the International Consortium of International Journalists

* Apple says co pays billions of dollars in taxes to the US at the statutory 35 percent rate on investment income from its overseas cash