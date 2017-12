Dec 4 (Reuters) - Apple Hospitality REIT Inc:

* APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT ACQUIRES HOME2 SUITES BY HILTON IN ANCHORAGE

* APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC - DEAL FOR ‍A PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $24 MILLION, OR $178,000 PER KEY​

* APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC - ‍ACQUIRED 135-ROOM HOME2 SUITES BY HILTON IN ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT $24 MILLION, OR $178,000 PER KEY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: