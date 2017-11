Nov 6 (Reuters) - Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

* Apple hospitality REIT reports results of operations for third quarter 2017

* Qtrly ‍net income per share $0.28​

* Sees ‍FY 2017 net income $206 million to $223 million​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA $425 million to $440 million​

* Sees FY 2017 comparable hotels REVPAR growth 0.0% to 1.5%​

* Qtrly ‍total revenue $324.9 million versus $276.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)