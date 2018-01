Jan 8 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE, ON INVESTORS CONCERNS ABOUT YOUTH PHONE ADDICTION, SAYS “EFFECTIVELY ANYTHING” A CHILD COULD ACCESS ONLINE ON IOS DEVICES CAN BE BLOCKED BY PARENTS - SPOKESWOMAN‍​

* APPLE HAS “ALWAYS LOOKED OUT FOR KIDS” AND WORKS HARD ON PRODUCTS THAT “INSPIRE, ENTERTAIN, AND EDUCATE” CHILDREN WHILE HELPING PARENTS PROTECT THEM ONLINE- SPOKESWOMAN‍​

* APPLE, ON INVESTORS CONCERNS ABOUT YOUTH PHONE ADDICTION, SAYS NEW FEATURES AND ENHANCEMENTS PLANNED FOR FUTURE TO MAKE PARENTAL CONTROLS TOOLS BETTER - SPOKESWOMAN‍​