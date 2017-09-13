FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Applied Genetic Technologies reports Q4 revenue of $8.3 mln
#Regulatory News
September 13, 2017 / 11:50 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Applied Genetic Technologies reports Q4 revenue of $8.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Applied Genetic Technologies Corp :

* Q4 revenue $8.3 million versus $12.1 million

* Q4 revenue view $11.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 ‍loss per share $0.18​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expected to initiate patient enrollment in XLRP program in Q1 of 2018

* Co believes its cash, cash equivalents, investments as of June 30 to be sufficient to fund planned programs for at least the next 2 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

