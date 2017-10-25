FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies reports Q1 EPS of $0.86
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 10:41 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies reports Q1 EPS of $0.86

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc

* Applied industrial technologies reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.86

* Q1 sales $680.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $667.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Applied Industrial Technologies Inc - ‍updates full-year guidance​

* Applied Industrial Technologies Inc - ‍narrowing full-year 2018 guidance range for earnings per share to between $3.10 and $3.20 per share​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

