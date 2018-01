BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies Reports Q2 EPS Of $0.79

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc :

* APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q2 SALES $667.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $652.1 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.71 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $3.40 TO $3.50

* APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES - REVISED 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.11 EPS BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

* APPLIED INDUSTRIAL - U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT FOR PENDING FCX PERFORMANCE DEAL

* APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES - FCX PERFORMANCE DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON JAN. 31

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PERCENT

* APPLIED INDUSTRIAL - DECLARED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.30/SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.01/SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER

* SAYS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.30 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: