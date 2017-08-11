FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies reports Q4 earnings per share $1.34
#Regulatory News
August 11, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies reports Q4 earnings per share $1.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc

* Applied industrial technologies reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.34

* Q4 sales $681.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $680.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.20

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 3 to 5 percent

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.05, revenue view $2.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

