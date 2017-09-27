FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Applied Materials ‍announces new $3 bln share repurchase authorization
September 27, 2017 / 7:21 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Applied Materials ‍announces new $3 bln share repurchase authorization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc:

* Announces new $3 billion share repurchase authorization to continue returning cash to shareholders​

* Company is targeting non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $5.08 for fiscal 2020​

* In services, Applied expects to deliver compound annual growth of 15 percent for next three years to reach $4.5 billion in revenue by 2020​

* For 2017 and 2018 combined, Co expects record WFE spending of $90 billion and $36 billion of display equipment spending​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

