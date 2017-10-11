FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics' unit enters into Early Termination Agreement with Chailease Finance
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 11, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics' unit enters into Early Termination Agreement with Chailease Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Applied Optoelectronics Inc

* Applied Optoelectronics - ‍on Oct. 5, 2017, unit of co entered into an Early Termination Agreement with Chailease Finance Co., Ltd - SEC filing​

* Applied Optoelectronics - ‍ pursuant termination agreement finance lease agreement executed on March 31, 2016 was terminated effective on Oct. 6, 2017​

* Applied Optoelectronics-under terms of termination agreement, Prime World International Holdings ​agreed to pay Chailease 124.8 million New Taiwan Dollars Source : (bit.ly/2yhCs2A) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.