Dec 21 (Reuters) - Approach Resources Inc:

* APPROACH RESOURCES EXTENDS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURITY AND REAFFIRMS BORROWING BASE

* APPROACH RESOURCES - LENDERS AMENDED AND EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 7, 2020

* APPROACH RESOURCES INC - BORROWING BASE WAS UNANIMOUSLY REAFFIRMED AT $325 MILLION