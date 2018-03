Feb 28 (Reuters) - APPSPOTR AB:

* APPSPOTR ASIA IN FINAL TALKS REGARDING COOPERATION AGREEMENTS IN CHINA CONNECTED TO THE SECOND MILESTONE

* DEALS ARE CONNECTED TO SECOND MILESTONE IN COOPERATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN APPSPOTR AND NOVEL UNICORN

* EVALUATION OF DEALS THAT ARE NOW BEING NEGOTIATED IS ESTIMATED TO BE COMPLETE NO LATER THAN MARCH 31ST.