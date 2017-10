Oct 1 (Reuters) - Appvion Inc

* Appvion initiates process to restructure debt and position business for long-term success

* Company expects to continue operations as usual, has obtained commitment for $85 million in new dip financing from group of first lien lenders

* Co, certain subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of u.s. Bankruptcy code in us bankruptcy court for district of Delaware