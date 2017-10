BRIEF-Appvion receives court approval of first day motions to support ongoing operations

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Appvion Inc

* Appvion receives court approval of first day motions to support ongoing operations

* Appvion Inc - ‍received approval to access $65 million of $85 million of new debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing on an interim basis​

* Appvion - ‍orders issued by bankruptcy court will help ensure that co continues operating its business in ordinary course during restructuring process​

* Appvion Inc - ‍appvion received approval to access $65 million of $85 million of new debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing on an interim basis​

* Appvion Inc - ‍DIP financing, combined with cash generated by company, will support ongoing operations during process​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: