March 1 (Reuters) - APRANGA APB:

* SAYS RETAIL TURNOVER (INCLUDING VAT) EUR 12.8 MILLION IN FEBRUARY 2018, AND DECREASED BY 6.9 PERCENT VERSUS LAST YEAR‍​

* SAYS JAN THROUGH FEB 2018 RETAIL TURNOVER (INCLUDING VAT) EUR 30.6 MILLION, DOWN BY 3.6% YEAR-TO-YEAR Source text : bit.ly/2oymCL5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)