Feb 28 (Reuters) - APRANGA APB:

* APRANGA GROUP INTERIM INFORMATION FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS OF 2017

* SAYS ‍CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 16.5 MILLION FOR TWELVE MONTHS OF 2017​

* SAYS EBITDA AT EUR 23.1 MILLION FOR FY 2017, AND UP BY 18.1 PERCENT COMPARING TO CORRESPONDING YEAR 2016 PERIOD

* SAYS Q4 2017 EBITDA WAS EUR 5.5 MILLION, INCREASE BY 2.3% COMPARED TO Q4 2016 Source text : bit.ly/2oucYsW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)