Nov 2 (Reuters) - APRANGA APB :

* SAYS ‍RETAIL TURNOVER (INCLUDING VAT) AMOUNTED TO EUR 21.6 MILLION IN OCTOBER 2017, DOWN 1.0 PERCENT FROM 2016​

* SAYS ‍IN JAN THROUGH OCT 2017, RETAIL TURNOVER TOTALLED EUR 181.0 MILLION, AND INCREASED BY 3.0% YEAR-TO-YEAR​

* SAYS ‍IN JAN-OCT 2017, RETAIL TURNOVER IN LITHUANIA UP BY 2.2 PERCENT YOY, IN LATVIA UP BY 1.9% ESTONIA 7.5%​ Source text : bit.ly/2A02rsO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)