March 7 (Reuters) - APRIL SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR ‍​928.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 861.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE) EUR ‍​ 39.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CURRENT EBIT EUR ‍​69.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 65.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL PROPOSE A 2017 DIVIDEND OF €0.27 PER SHARE‍​

* CONFIRMS ITS CONFIDENCE IN ITS SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK

* IN 2018 IS TARGETING CURRENT EBIT GROWTH OF 6-10% VERSUS 2017.