12 days ago
BRIEF-AptarGroup reports Q2 earnings per share $1.01
July 27, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-AptarGroup reports Q2 earnings per share $1.01

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - AptarGroup Inc

* AptarGroup reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.77 to $0.82

* Qtrly net sales $617.7 million versus about $620 million

* "Looking ahead to Q3, we expect our beauty + home segment to continue to face headwinds in short-term"

* Aptargroup Inc - "In addition to continued weakness in North America and Brazil, we now anticipate some risk with our business in China" for q3

* Q2 revenue view $625.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

