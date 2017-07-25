FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AptarGroup says co, unit, entered into a note purchase and guaranty agreement - SEC filing
July 25, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-AptarGroup says co, unit, entered into a note purchase and guaranty agreement - SEC filing

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Aptargroup Inc

* AptarGroup says on July 19, co, unit, entered into a note purchase and guaranty agreement with purchasers listed in Purchaser Schedule thereto - SEC filing

* AptarGroup Inc - issuer agreed to sell EUR 100 million aggregate principal amount of 0.98 percent senior notes, Series D, due July 19, 2023

* Issuer agreed to sell EUR 200 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.17 percent senior notes, Series E, due July 19, 2024

* AptarGroup Inc - net proceeds from sale of notes will allow issuer to create Euro-denominated funding Source text: (bit.ly/2eJSj2c) Further company coverage:

