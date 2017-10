Sept 28 (Reuters) - Aptevo Therapeutics Inc:

* APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍AMENDED TERMS OF A CREDIT AGREEMENT INITIALLY EXECUTED WITH MIDCAP FINANCIAL TRUST IN AUGUST 2016​

* APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC - AS PART OF AMENDMENT, COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO ELIMINATE OPTION FOR A SECOND TRANCHE OF $15 MILLION

* APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC- AMENDMENT ALLOWS CO TO RETAIN TRANCHE OF $20 MILLION, FUNDED IN AUG 2016