Jan 2 (Reuters) - Aptiv Plc:

* APTIV AND LYFT TO BRING SELF-DRIVING RIDES TO LAS VEGAS IN JANUARY 2018

* SAYS CO, LYFT PARTNER TO DEMONSTRATE FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND FULLY AUTOMATED POINT-TO-POINT RIDE-HAILING EXPERIENCE DURING CES 2018 IN LAS VEGAS​

* SAYS‍ APTIV-LYFT CES 2018 SELF-DRIVING OPPORTUNITY TO BE AVAILABLE TO LYFT PASSENGERS IN LAS VEGAS FROM JAN 9 TO JAN 12, 2018​