FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aqua Metals expects to have all 16 AquaRefining modules installed and commissioned by end of year​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 23, 2017 / 1:38 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Aqua Metals expects to have all 16 AquaRefining modules installed and commissioned by end of year​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc

* Aqua Metals provides update on plant’s operations

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍ expects to have all 16 AquaRefining modules installed and commissioned by end of year​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍ramp up of AquaRefined lead production expected to continue through Q4 and into 2018 as modules are brought on-line, shifts are added​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍Aqua Metals expects to ramp lead production of its aquarefining modules in Q1 of 2018​

* Aqua Metals Inc - ‍has provided following update on operations at its McCarran, Nevada facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.