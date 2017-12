Dec 1 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc:

* AQUA METALS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* AQUA METALS EXPECTS TO REPORT Q4 ‘17 REVENUE AT OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.2 MILLION TO $1.8 MILLION​

* AQUA METALS - UPDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE DUE TO RETROFIT OF ITS AQUAREFINING MODULES