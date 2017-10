Oct 23 (Reuters) - Aquantia Corp:

* Aquantia Corp sees IPO of 6.82 million shars of common stock to be priced between $10 and $12 per share - SEC Filing‍​ ‍​

* Aquantia Corp says intends to use about $9.2 million of IPO proceeds to prepay in full outstanding indebtedness under term loan with Pinnacle Ventures LLC Source text: [bit.ly/2itIGX2]