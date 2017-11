BRIEF-Aquaventure Holdings Ltd announces Q3 loss per share $0.29

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Aquaventure Holdings Ltd

* Aquaventure Holdings Limited announces third quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q3 loss per share $0.29

* Q3 revenue $29.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $30.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aquaventure Holdings - ‍For 2017 outlook, incorporated impacts of hurricanes on seven seas water operations & addition of Wellsys acquisition at Quench​

* Aquaventure Holdings Ltd - ‍ Full year 2017 revenues expected between $119 and $122 million​

* Aquaventure Holdings Ltd - ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA expected between $34 and $37 million​

* Aquaventure Holdings Ltd - For 2017 revenues expected between $119 and $122 million​

* FY2017 revenue view $120.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: