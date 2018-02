BRIEF-AquaVenture To Acquire Majority Interest In Desalination Plant In Ghana

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Aquaventure Holdings Ltd:

* AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY INTEREST IN DESALINATION PLANT IN GHANA

* ‍BASE PURCHASE PRICE FOR THIS INTEREST IS APPROXIMATELY $26 MILLION​

* AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS - ‍ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH ABENGOA WATER TO PURCHASE A MAJORITY INTEREST IN A DESALINATION PLANT IN ACCRA, GHANA​

* AQUAVENTURE HOLDINGS - ALSO OFFERED TO PURCHASE REMAINING 44% ECONOMIC INTEREST IN BDDG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: