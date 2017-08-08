FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aquinox Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.59
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Aquinox Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.59

* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals - ‍continues to expect that its cash-on-hand will carry it beyond top-line data from leadership 301 trial and into 2019​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aquinox Pharmaceuticals - ‍announcing its plans to initiate a proof-of-concept phase 2 trial with rosiptor (AQX-1125) in patients with CP/CPPS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.