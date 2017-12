BRIEF-‍Aquinox Statement On Fda Advisory Committee Meeting To Discuss Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome​

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ‍AQUINOX STATEMENT ON FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS INTERSTITIAL CYSTITIS/BLADDER PAIN SYNDROME​

* AQUINOX - FDA PANEL VOTED 15 TO 0 THAT PATIENTS WITH INTERSTITIAL CYSTITIS, PATIENTS WITH BLADDER PAIN SYNDROME SHOULD BE COMBINED IN CLINICAL TRIALS​

* - FDA ‍COMMITTEE‘S VOTE IS ALIGNED WITH APPROACH CO HAVE TAKEN IN AQUINOX‘S CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR ROSIPTOR​

* ‍LOOK FORWARD TO ADDITIONAL INTERACTION WITH AGENCY BASED ON TODAY'S DISCUSSION​