Jan 31 (Reuters) - ARAB JORDAN INVESTMENT BANK COMPANY :

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 16 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 21 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* FY NET OPERATING REVENUE 59.9 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 67.6 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF 9 PERCENT OF BANK'S CAPITAL FOR 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2GyvHel) Further company coverage: )