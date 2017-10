Sept 26 (Reuters) - ARABTEC HOLDING

* UNIT TARGET ENGINEERING CONSTRUCTION IS AWARDED 196 MILLION DIRHAMS PROJECT BY EMAAR PROPERTIES FOR MAIN CONTRACT WORKS OF PHASE 1 OF FORTE, PROJECT IN DOWNTOWN DUBAI

* CONTRACT SCOPE INCLUDES CONSTRUCTION OF 5 BASEMENTS FOR 2 RESIDENTIAL TOWERS, PROJECT WILL COMMENCE THIS MONTH FOR DURATION OF 12 MONTHS