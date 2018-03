March 7 (Reuters) - ARABTEC HOLDING:

* UNIT ARABTEC CONSTRUCTION HAS BEEN AWARDED 424 MILLION DIRHAMS CONTRACT FROM DAMAC PROPERTIES FOR CONSTRUCTION OF 916 VILLAS IN AKOYA OXYGEN MASTER DEVELOPMENT ‍​

* SAYS ANOTHER UNIT WILL BE CARRYING OUT MEP WORKS FOR PROJECT‍​