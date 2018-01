BRIEF-Aradigm - FDA Advisory Committee Did Not Recommend Approval For Linhaliq

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Aradigm Corp:

* ARADIGM REPORTS RESULTS OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING ON LINHALIQ‍​

* ARADIGM CORP - ‍FDA HAS SET A PDUFA ACTION DATE OF JANUARY 26, 2018 FOR COMPLETION OF ITS REVIEW OF LINHALIQ​

* ARADIGM CORP - ‍FDA ADAC DID NOT RECOMMEND APPROVAL FOR LINHALIQ AS A TREATMENT FOR NCFBE PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LUNG PSEUDOMONAS AERUGINOSA INFECTIONS​

* ARADIGM - ADAC VOTED 12 “NO” TO 3 “YES”, 1 ABSTENTION, ON QUESTION OF CO‘S PROVISION OF EVIDENCE OF SAFETY & EFFICACY OF CIPROFLOXACIN DISPERSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: