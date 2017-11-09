FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aralez sees 2018 net revenues $140 mln to $160 mln‍​
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 12:47 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Aralez sees 2018 net revenues $140 mln to $160 mln‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aralez announces third quarter 2017 financial results and achieves profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis for the first time in the third quarter

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍provides updated 2017 full-year guidance and preliminary 2018 full-year outlook​

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍plans to implement further financial improvements designed to streamline U.S. business​

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍net loss in Q3 of 2017 was $24.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share​

* Qtrly total revenues, net $24.3 million versus $13.6 mln‍​

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍updated 2017 net revenues to be in a range of $95 million to $105 million​

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc - sees 2018 net revenues $140 million to $160 million‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
