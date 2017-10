BRIEF-Aramark posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aramark

* Aramark reports third quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.90 to $2.00 including items

* Q3 revenue $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.61 billion

* Aramark - ‍is now expecting full-year free cash flow of greater than $425 million​

* Aramark qtrly ‍sales $3.6 billion versus $3.6 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S