BRIEF-Aramark reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Aramark
* Aramark reports fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.7 billion
* Aramark - 2018 adjusted EPS is expected to be within a range of $2.10 to $2.20 per share
* Aramark - expecting full-year 2018 free cash flow of greater than $400 million
* Aramark - board of directors is increasing regular quarterly dividend to 10.5 cents per share of common stock
* Aramark - qtrly EPS attributable to Aramark stockholders $0.45
* Aramark - 2018 outlook does not reflect expected impact of pending acquisitions of Avendra, Llc and Ameripride Services
* Aramark - acquisitions of Avendra, Llc and Ameripride Services, are expected to be dilutive to adjusted EPS in 2018, and accretive to free cash flow
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S