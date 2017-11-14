FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aramark reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
November 14, 2017 / 11:45 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Aramark reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Aramark

* Aramark reports fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.7 billion

* Aramark - ‍2018 adjusted EPS is expected to be within a range of $2.10 to $2.20 per share​

* Aramark - ‍ expecting full-year 2018 free cash flow of greater than $400 million​

* Aramark - ‍board of directors is increasing regular quarterly dividend to 10.5 cents per share of common stock​

* Aramark - qtrly ‍EPS attributable to Aramark stockholders $0.45​

* Aramark - ‍2018 outlook does not reflect expected impact of pending acquisitions of Avendra, Llc and Ameripride Services​

* Aramark - acquisitions of Avendra, Llc and Ameripride Services, are expected to be dilutive to adjusted EPS in 2018, and accretive to free cash flow​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

