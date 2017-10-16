BRIEF-Aramark to buy Avendra and AmeriPride in deals totaling $2.35 bln

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aramark
* Announces two strategic and transformative acquisitions
* Says entered into a definitive agreement under which Aramark will acquire Avendra for a purchase price of $1.35 billion
* Says will acquire AmeriPride for a purchase price of $1.0 billion
* Says anticipates annual cost synergies of approximately $70 million from AmeriPride deal
* Says will finance transactions through issuance of new debt, and has received fully committed financing
* Says anticipates annual procurement cost synergies of approximately $40 million from Avendra deal
* Says board of directors of Aramark has unanimously approved both transactions