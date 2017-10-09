BRIEF-Aramco CEO says India is an investment priority for company

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Aramco CEO says:
* By 2040 India will be largest oil market with demand doubling
* We are determined to expand our business portfolio by creating a fully integrated oil business in India
* India is an area of huge interest for us because of its market size
* Looking at expansion in petrochemicals
* Looking to partner with Indian companies
* We are looking at capital spending, building our portfolio in gas
* Aims to have 70 percent gas fired power
* Lot of opportunities for Indian companies in Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Aramco IPO on track for listing in 2018
* Electric vehicles “still very small” but will grow “quickly”
* Have to take into consideration that from 2030 to 2040 there will be decline in existing crude
* Hopes to raise petchem output to offset decline in transport fuels
* We are working with so many partners, will have serious discussion with them in India
* Very optimistic of our plans in India and we will make an investment in India
* Looking at mega investment in India
* India is an investment priority for Aramco (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta, Nidhi Verma and Promit Mukherjee in NEW DELHI)