BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics Expands Therapeutic Candidate Pipeline

March 1 (Reuters) - Aratana Therapeutics Inc:

* ARATANA THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE PIPELINE

* ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC - ANNOUNCED AN ANIMAL HEALTH RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION WITH ASKAT INC

* ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC - LICENSED EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE AT-019, KNOWN AS AAT-008 BY ASKAT

* ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC - AT-019 LICENSE AGREEMENT INCLUDES AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $0.5 MILLION; MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $15.5 MILLION