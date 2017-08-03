BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics reports Q2 loss per share $0.26

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aratana Therapeutics Inc-
* Aratana Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.26
* Q2 revenue $5.2 million
* Aratana Therapeutics - as of June 30, co had about $80.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments
* Aratana Therapeutics Inc - for full year 2017, company continues to estimate operating expenses of approximately $45 million
* Aratana-believes existing cash,cash equivalents,short-term investments,restricted cash allow co to fund current operating plan, through at least 2018
* Aratana Therapeutics Inc - company's current operating plan contemplates launch of entyce by fall of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: