BRIEF-Aratana Therapeutics Says Study Did Not Achieve Protocol-Defined Efficacy Success Criteria

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Aratana Therapeutics Inc:

* ARATANA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES STUDY RESULTS FOR AT-016

* ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC - ARATANA‘S LICENSE PARTNER RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPMENT OF AT-016 SHARED RESULTS OF A PIVOTAL STUDY

* ARATANA THERAPEUTICS - RECEIVED TOP-LINE PIVOTAL FIELD EFFECTIVENESS STUDY RESULTS FOR AT-016

* ARATANA THERAPEUTICS - PARTNER RESPONSIBLE FOR AT-016 SHARED RESULTS OF PIVOTAL STUDY, WHICH DID NOT ACHIEVE PROTOCOL-DEFINED EFFICACY SUCCESS CRITERIA

* ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC - AS PART OF CO‘S EXCLUSIVE COMMERCIAL LICENSE FOR DOGS WITH OSTEOARTHRITIS IN U.S., CO FUNDED CLINICAL STUDY & OTHER WORK

* ARATANA THERAPEUTICS - CO ANTICIPATES AFTER PARTNER EVALUATED STUDY RESULTS, PARTIES TO DETERMINE IF COLLABORATION TO BRING THERAPEUTIC TO MARKET TO CONTINUE