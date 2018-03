March 8 (Reuters) - Arbor Realty Trust Inc:

* ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC - ‍PRICING OF $100 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR​

* ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC - OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: