8 days ago
BRIEF-Arbor Realty Trust Inc reports Q2 ‍GAAP net income of $0.21​
August 4, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Arbor Realty Trust Inc reports Q2 ‍GAAP net income of $0.21​

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Arbor Realty Trust Inc

* Arbor Realty Trust reports second quarter 2017 results and declares common stock dividend

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.22

* Arbor Realty Trust Inc - qtrly AFFO of $0.22 per diluted common share

* Arbor Realty Trust Inc qtrly ‍GAAP net income of $0.21​

* Arbor Realty Trust Inc qtrly ‍diluted FFO per share $0.23​

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arbor Realty Trust - ‍exercised option to fully internalize management team and terminate existing management agreement with its external manager

* Arbor Realty Trust Inc - qtrly net interest income $14.06 million versus $17.27 million

* Arbor Realty Trust Inc - ‍on May 31, 2017, company paid $25.0 million in consideration of internalization​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

