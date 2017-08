July 27 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp

* Arbutus announces conclusion of LNP license agreement with Alexion

* Has received notice of termination from Alexion Pharmaceuticals Holding

* Termination from Alexion Pharmaceuticals Holding for companies' LNP license agreement, which signed and announced in March 2017

* Termination of agreement was driven by a strategic review of Alexion's business and research and development portfolio