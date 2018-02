BRIEF-ARC Document Solutions Q4 Sales Fall 1.5 Pct To $97.1 Mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Arc Document Solutions Inc:

* ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 SALES FELL 1.5 PERCENT TO $97.1 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.02​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ‍$ 0.27​

* ‍ANTICIPATES 2018 FULLY-DILUTED ANNUAL ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.10 TO $0.16​

* SEES ‍2018 ANNUAL CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES IS PROJECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $44 MILLION TO $50 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 ANNUAL ADJUSTED EBITDA IS FORECAST TO BE IN RANGE OF $48 MILLION TO $54 MILLION​