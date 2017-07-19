FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences' water use efficiency trait completes US FDA early food safety evaluation
July 19, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences' water use efficiency trait completes US FDA early food safety evaluation

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Arcadia Biosciences Inc

* Arcadia Biosciences’ water use efficiency trait completes US Food and Drug Administration early food safety evaluation

* Arcadia Biosciences - FDA's completion of its evaluation of co's wue trait allows arcadia to expedite development of its drought tolerance portfolio

* Arcadia Biosciences - approval is an assurance of safety for wue crops currently under development and being tested and will expedite regulatory approvals for the trait Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

