Dec 4 (Reuters) - Arcam:

* MAGNUS RENÉ, CEO AND JOHAN BRANDT, CFO LEAVE ARCAM

* ‍MAGNUS RENÉ HAS NOTICE PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS AND WILL REMAIN IN HIS POSITION UNTIL NEW CEO IS APPOINTED OR AT LATEST UNTIL JUNE 3, 2018​

* - ‍ JOHAN BRANDT HAS A NOTICE PERIOD OF 3 MONTHS AND WILL REMAIN IN HIS POSITION UNTIL A NEW CFO IS APPOINTED OR AT LATEST UNTIL APRIL 30, 2018.​