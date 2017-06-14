FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Arcbest says Q2 ‍asset-based daily billed revenue increased 7 pct
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 14, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Arcbest says Q2 ‍asset-based daily billed revenue increased 7 pct

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Arcbest Corp:

* Arcbest Corp says Q2 ‍asset-based daily billed revenue increased 7 percent​

* For Q2 of 2017 through end of May, asset-based total tonnage per day increased approximately 1 percent

* Arcbest Corp - Q2 ‍asset-based total tonnage per day increased approximately 1 percent​

* Arcbest Corp - for Q2 of 2017 through end of May, on a combined basis, revenue at Arcbest's asset-light businesses increased in a range of 6% to 7% Source text: (bit.ly/2rqzZAB) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.