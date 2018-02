BRIEF-Arch Capital Group Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.46

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Arch Capital Group Ltd:

* REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.46

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.46

* ‍BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $60.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* QTRLY ‍GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1.45 BILLION VERSUS $1.16 BILLION​

* QTRLY ‍NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.11 BILLION VERSUS $872.3 MILLION​

* ARCH CAPITAL GROUP - ‍IN QUARTER, TOOK CHARGE OF $21.5 MILLION RELATED TO REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET ON LOWER U.S. CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATE

* QTRLY ‍NET INVESTMENT INCOME $125.4 MILLION VERSUS $91.1 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S