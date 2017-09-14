FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arch Coal announces stock repurchase agreement with Monarch Alternative Capital
#Regulatory News
September 14, 2017 / 1:33 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Arch Coal announces stock repurchase agreement with Monarch Alternative Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc -

* Arch Coal, Inc. announces stock repurchase agreement with Monarch Alternative Capital

* Has agreed to repurchase from Monarch 750,000 shares of Arch’s common stock at a purchase price of $74.33 per share

* Intends to fund repurchase with cash on hand

* Aggregate consideration of approximately $55.7 million

* Says following closing of transaction, Monarch will own approximately 2.6 million shares of Arch’s common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

